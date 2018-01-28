Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Muncy Wrestling Battle-Tested for District IV Tournament

The Muncy wrestling team is 17-2 in duals this season. The Indians will be the three seed in this coming weekend's District IV Duals Tournament. Muncy beat Benton on Thursday. On Tuesday, they lost an epic dual with top-seeded Southern Columbia. Our Steve Lloyd caught up with the Indians then.

