Man Charged with Kidnapping Woman in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman.
According to arrest papers, Justin Ramirez, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, got into an argument with the victim and forced her into a vehicle and drove off around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers located Ramirez and the victim.
Police said the victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Ramirez is charged with kidnapping, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and making terroristic threats.
