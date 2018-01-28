Man Charged with Kidnapping Woman in Wilkes-Barre

Check River, Stream Levels Near You

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre is facing charges after police say he kidnapped a woman.

According to arrest papers, Justin Ramirez, 29, of Wilkes-Barre, got into an argument with the victim and forced her into a vehicle and drove off around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers located Ramirez and the victim.

Police said the victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Ramirez is charged with kidnapping, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and making terroristic threats.

