WILKES-BARRE -- A well-known building in downtown Wilkes-Barre has a new owner.

The Times Leader building on North Main Street was recently sold to King's College.

The newspaper plans to move all of its employees under one roof to its building on Market Street.

King's College plans to renovate the four-story property and use it its expansion of Allied Health and Engineering programs.

The terms of the sale have not been released.