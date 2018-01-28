Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Good Morning PA – Swiftwater Elementary Center

Posted 7:07 am, January 28, 2018, by

February is National Children's Dental Health Month. The third graders at Swiftwater Elementary Center in Swiftwater PA want to remind you how brushing, flossing, mouth guards and getting regular dental checkups are important to your dental health.

