Flames Force 12 from Apartment Building in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE -- A dozen people are without a place to stay after flames tore through an apartment building in Schuylkill County.

The fire sparked around 9:30 a.m. Sunday along West Market Street in Pottsville.

Fire officials said six apartments were affected. The building is not a total loss.

"When we arrived on scene, we had heavy smoke push out the back of the structure. It's the right time of day, right day of the week for us to have a lot of personnel available which is great to be able to stop this fire from being worse," said Assistant Chief Jason Witmier, Pottsville Fire Department.

No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross is assisting all 12 people who were affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials do not believe it is suspicious.

