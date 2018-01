Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE -- A firefighter was injured and a family of three are without a place to stay after a fire in Jim Thorpe.

The fire sparked around 6 p.m. Sunday along South Street.

The three people who live there were home at the time. They made it out OK, but a woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A firefighter suffered an ankle injury, and two of the family's dogs are missing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.