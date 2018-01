× Deadly, Fiery Crash in Union County

WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after his truck hit a wall and burst into flames in Union County.

Police said David Camp, 53, of Mifflinburg, was driving north on Forest Hill Road in West Buffalo Township, near Mifflinburg, just after midnight Sunday.

Investigators said Camp’s pickup went off the road and hit a concrete wall. The truck then caught on fire.

The Union County coroner pronounced Camp dead at the scene.