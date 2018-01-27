Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Williamsport Boys Beat Loyalsock 71-68, in OT

Posted 6:42 pm, January 27, 2018, by

Marcus Simmons scored a game-high 24 points and the Williamsport boys basketball team beat No. 7 Loyalsock 71-68 in overtime at Lamade Gym at Lycoming College.

