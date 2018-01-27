Check River, Stream Levels Near You

WBS Penguins Beat Devils 4-3 in OT

Posted 10:44 pm, January 27, 2018, by

Zach Aston-Reese scored the game-winning goal and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beat the Binghamton Devils 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night.

