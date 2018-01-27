WBS Penguins Beat Devils 4-3 in OT

Zach Aston-Reese scored the game-winning goal and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins beat the Binghamton Devils 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night.
