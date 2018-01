× Taking Advantage of Warm Weather in Luzerne County

KINGSTON — The ice jam along the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County is cleared but what is left behind is getting a lot of attention.

Saturday’s warmer weather brought folks out to scope out the giant chunks of ice left along the river at Nesbitt Park in Kingston.

Newswatch 16 caught some people checking out the ice and snapping some photos of the unusual sight.

The mild weather is supposed to stick around for now.