CASS TOWNSHIP -- An SUV crashed into a home near Pottsville on Saturday night.

Officials say the SUV crashed into the front of the home causing the roof of the porch to collapse.

The driver was trapped in the SUV when first responders arrived and taken to the hospital.

No word on whether the homeowners were there at the time or whether they will be able to stay in their home following the wreck in Schuylkill County.