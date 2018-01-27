Steak Calabrese by Brick’s Tavern

We visit Brick's Tavern in Gouldsboro, a cozy eatery with great food and an array of specialty drinks. Chef Cody prepared their signature Steak Calabrese.
Brick's Tavern - STEAK CALABRESE
Preheat Oven to 375Season steak to taste, and grill 3 minutes each side.Place in oven and cook to desired temperature .Sauce:Sautee garlic in oil with onions, mushrooms, and peppers.de-glaze with marsala wine and reduce. Add chicken stock, gravy, and drizzle of balsamic glaze.Potatoes:Slice into thin chips, and fry until crispyLay potatoes on plate, slice steak and place over potatoes, finally top with sauce and serve.