Steak Calabrese by Brick’s Tavern

We visit Brick's Tavern in Gouldsboro, a cozy eatery with great food and an array of specialty drinks.  Chef Cody prepared their signature Steak Calabrese.
Brick's Tavern - STEAK CALABRESE

Preheat Oven to 375
Season steak to taste, and grill 3 minutes each side.
Place in oven and cook to desired temperature .
Sauce:
Sautee garlic in oil with onions, mushrooms, and peppers.
de-glaze with marsala wine and reduce. Add chicken stock, gravy, and drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Potatoes:
Slice into thin chips, and fry until crispy
Lay potatoes on plate, slice steak and place over potatoes, finally top with sauce and serve.

