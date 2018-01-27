Steak Calabrese by Brick’s Tavern

Preheat Oven to 375

Season steak to taste, and grill 3 minutes each side.

Place in oven and cook to desired temperature .

Sauce:

Sautee garlic in oil with onions, mushrooms, and peppers.

de-glaze with marsala wine and reduce. Add chicken stock, gravy, and drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Potatoes:

Slice into thin chips, and fry until crispy

Lay potatoes on plate, slice steak and place over potatoes, finally top with sauce and serve.