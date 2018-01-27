× Safety Drill Held in Lackawanna County to Prepare for Active Shooter Incidents

BLAKELY — Folks came together to practice a safety drill in the event of a mass or active shooter incident in Lackawanna County.

Task Force 1, a nationwide emergency training company, held the event in Blakely to prepare people in case of a mass violence incident.

The event had over 350 attendees including first responders, church leaders and school and daycare workers.

Instructors at the event say one of their biggest warnings is that an active shooter situation can happen anywhere.

“This is all about making a difference and really not having to change your lifestyle because you’re worried about a terrorist or a shooter. It’s like no, I’m not going to let that happen. We’re going to do what we do but we’re going to be diligent,” said Ronald Richards, Task Force 1 President.

For more information or to sign up for their next event, head on over to Task Force 1’s website.