Police Searching for Man They Say Used Counterfeit Bills

Posted 5:57 pm, January 27, 2018, by , Updated at 05:56PM, January 27, 2018

HAZLETON -- Police in Hazleton are investigating various reports of counterfeit money.

Police say on one occasion a man in his twenties paid another person for an iPhone with nine counterfeit $20 bills.

According to police, after the suspect paid for the phone he fled in a dark-colored BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hazleton police.

