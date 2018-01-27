It is now possible to get a complete kitchen replacement in 1 week! We visit a home who had a complete kitchen transformation in seven days by One Week Kitchens.
One Week Kitchens
-
Home & Backyard “Luscious Living” Contest 2017
-
Large Businesses Giving Back for Thanksgiving
-
Caught on Camera: Squirrel Attacks Officer After Breaking into Home, Stealing Cookies
-
Organize…Operation Kitchen Clean Out!
-
Flames on Christmas Eve at a Home in Luzerne County
-
-
Home & Backyard 2017 Part 1
-
Saving Your Skin This Winter
-
Man Found Dead in Wayne Township Fire Identified
-
Fire in Wayne County
-
Home & Backyard ‘Picture Perfect’ Photo Gallery 2018
-
-
Man Uses Kitchen Knife to Rob Gas Station
-
Resorts in the Poconos Busy for Thanksgiving
-
Elderly Scranton Woman Walks in on Thieves During Break-In