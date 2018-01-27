× In Your Neighborhood

Furry Tails READ Program

Pittston Memorial Library sponsors the Furry Tail READ Program. Reading Education Dogs are coming to the library on Broad Street in Pittston on Saturday, Feb. 10 starting at 10:00 a.m. The program is free for children, of any reading level, and must be attended by an adult. Children read to the dog for a 15 minute period. Children can bring their own books to read, or use one from the library. If you’re interested, please give a call at 570-654-9565 ext. 26 to sign up for this wonderful program. Walk-ins are welcome too.

57th Annual Pig Roast

57th Annual Pig Roast is hosted by the Daddow Isaccs American Legion Post 672 in the Back Mountain. It’s held at the Legion on Memorial Highway in Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 10 starting at 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. The Roast features a pork dinner with wonderful side dishes. Take outs are available. Great live music is provided by Mike Hagen & Company from 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Price is $9 per adult, and $6 for children under 12 years old.