Dog Park Renamed to Honor Longtime Caretaker

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — A dog park in Monroe County had a rededication ceremony to rename the park after a longtime caretaker.

The Middle Smithfield Township Dog Park is now officially the W. Leroy Dog Park, in honor of Leroy Lewis.

The change came after the township board of supervisors voted to rename the park.

The rededication ceremony and unveiling of a new sign near East Stroudsburg happened on Saturday.

Lewis, who lives near the park, said it made his day to find out about the rededication and name change of the park.

“I’m very happy over it. Very nice,” said Lewis.

“He’s done a wonderful job and he’s always out here helping us and helping all the people that frequent the park so we wanted to dedicate it in his honor,” said Mike Dwyer, Middle Smithfield Township Supervisor.

The park is open to the public every day from sunrise to sunset.