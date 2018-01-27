Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Deadly Accident Caused by Black Ice in Carbon County

Posted 3:52 pm, January 27, 2018, by

JIM THORPE — A woman is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Carbon County.

According to officials, the woman was driving when her car slid across the road on black ice and was hit by another vehicle.

The crash, which happened on Kattner’s Mountain on Route 903 in Jim Thorpe, occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say the woman was trapped in her car and later died.

The road was closed for a period while police investigated the crash.

3 comments