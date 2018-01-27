× Community Stunned After Fire Destroys Bradford County Business

WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Tears were shed outside the Endless Supply Company that sits along Route 6 in Wysox.

Small flames still burned and smoke billowed into the sky at the store near Towanda.

“You know you can’t put it into words. You don’t think something like this would ever happen,” said Sabrina Taylor, You Too Animal Rescue.

Sabrina Taylor is a member of You Too Animal Rescue based in Dushore.

Taylor says Endless Supply Store housed 16 of their cats.

The store had at least two dogs along with other birds, snakes and fish. All perished when the fire broke out and the roof collapsed Friday night.

“You know you’re here yesterday petting the cats and feeding them and then this happens.”

Firefighters worked to put out the remaining flames.

They had to use heavy equipment to eliminate the hot spots.

Amid the broken wood and twisted metal, people came out to look at the damage. They told Newswatch 16 the store was a staple of the community.

“It was, wow, like I spent a lot of money there between FR clothing, food for the animals, archery supplies. It’s a shocker,” said Todd Putnam of Towanda.

“It was just an amazing place. It really is hard to believe it’s gone,” said Melissa Chapman of Rome.

Fire officials say the fire at the Endless Supply is still under investigation as they try to determine what started the fire.