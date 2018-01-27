Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Area Students Come Together to Compete in Science Olympiad in Lackawanna County

Posted 5:04 pm, January 27, 2018, by , Updated at 05:01PM, January 27, 2018

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — North Pocono High School hosted a Science Olympiad Invitational on Saturday.

High school students from more than a dozen schools came out to compete in the event all based on science ingenuity.

More than 500 students displayed their science experiments amongst their peers.

The students compete in teams in two dozen different events that challenge them in chemistry, engineering, physics and several other science disciplines.

“It means foremost to push my abilities, not only as a scholar but as a student, and also develop that knowledge for like any other thing I want to do in life,” said Zachary Uporsky, an East Stroudsburg student.

The teams prepare for the Olympiad over the course of the school year. The winners of Saturday’s competition in Lackawanna County can advance to a state tournament.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s