Area Students Come Together to Compete in Science Olympiad in Lackawanna County

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP — North Pocono High School hosted a Science Olympiad Invitational on Saturday.

High school students from more than a dozen schools came out to compete in the event all based on science ingenuity.

More than 500 students displayed their science experiments amongst their peers.

The students compete in teams in two dozen different events that challenge them in chemistry, engineering, physics and several other science disciplines.

“It means foremost to push my abilities, not only as a scholar but as a student, and also develop that knowledge for like any other thing I want to do in life,” said Zachary Uporsky, an East Stroudsburg student.

The teams prepare for the Olympiad over the course of the school year. The winners of Saturday’s competition in Lackawanna County can advance to a state tournament.