Animal Lovers Get Together For a Good Cause in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE -- Cat lovers united in Luzerne County on Saturday night to benefit Whisker's World.

Whisker's World is a non-profit organization whose volunteers have been caring for homeless animals for over 10 years.

Cat enthusiasts and Whisker's World volunteers spent the night at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion celebrating with delicious food and all things cats.

Volunteers tell Newswatch 16 the great turnout will make sure they can provide life-saving care for even more cats.

"It's just lots of people came forward for this event. We're shocked. We're overwhelmed. It was sold out in three days," said Brenda Buckler, President of Whisker's World.

All of the proceeds from the event went to Whisker's World, who hope to build a shelter to home the animals they rescue until they can get a forever home.