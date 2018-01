× 11-Year-Old Girl From Wilkes-Barre Reported Missing

WILKES-BARRE — An 11-year-old girl from Wilkes-Barre has been reported missing.

Caidence Middlemiss was reported missing on Friday by her Grandmother after she left her home on Sycamore Street.

Middlemiss is described as 5’0″, small build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Middlemiss’ whereabouts is asked to please contact Wilkes-Barre police.