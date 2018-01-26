Crusaders win the WVC Division I championship.
Wilkes-Barre Coughlin vs Tunkhannock Wrestling
-
Tunkhannock vs Dallas wrestling
-
Michael Leighton The Newest Goalie In Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Adds Depth To The Penguins
-
Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Championships
-
Hazleton Competitive Cheer Squad Wins 5th District Title In A Row
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton Boys Basketball Preview
-
-
Pottsville Crimson Tide Wrestling Team Heads To Ohio For The St. Edwards Duals
-
Tunkhannock Holiday Wrestling Tournament Finals
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener
-
(14-0) Southern Columbia Tigers Return To Eastern Final To Face The (14-0) Dunmore Bucks
-
Dan Scheib Set For Senior Season Of Wrestling With Tri-Valley Bulldogs
-
-
Southern Columbia Makes 16th State Appearance In PIAA State Championship Football Game
-
Retherford, Keener Shining for Top-Ranked Penn State Wrestling Program
-
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Fall to Phantoms 3-2