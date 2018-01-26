Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Super Bowl LII Prop Bets: Olympic Medals, Lebron James and Janet Jackson

Posted 9:20 am, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 09:17AM, January 26, 2018

Sports SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino features the world's largest indoor LED video wall with 4,488 square feet of HD video screens measuring 240 feet wide and 20 feet tall. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots isn’t until Feb. 4, but Las Vegas is already prepared for Super Bowl LII.

Thursday evening, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook released their complete list of more than 400 Super Bowl LII prop bets.

While some of prop bets are the usual over-under on National Anthem length and which player will be MVP fare, there are some fun ones as well.

  • Total number of gold medals won by the USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics versus total first-quarter points by the Patriots and Eagles. For reference, team USA won 9 gold medals in 2014.
  • The Vegas Golden Knights’ total Stanley Cup Playoff wins versus Eagles and Patriots TDs.
  • LeBron James’ points on Feb. 3 against the Rockets versus Foles’ total pass attempts.

Last year, a record $138.4 million was bet on Super Bowl LI across Nevada sportsbooks, according to ESPN.

Westgate isn’t the only book to post prop bets leading up to the big game.

Sports Illustrated found these prop bets too:

From BetDSI.eu:

Will Tom Brady wear a bandage on his right hand?

• Yes: -130

• No: +100

How many times will Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth say “dynasty”?

• Over 2.5: -130

• Under 2.5: +100

Will Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth say “City of Brotherly Love”?

• Yes: +150

• No: -180

Will Donald Trump attend the game? 

• Yes: +400

• No: -600

Length of national anthem (sung by Pink)

• Over 2:00: -180

• Under 2:00: +140

From Bovada:

Will the team that scores first win the game?

• Yes: -180

• No: +150

Will either team score three unanswered times in the game?

• No: +150

From MyTopSportsBooks.com:

Odds a player in the game is featured in a commercial: 49/1

Over/Under number of tweets from Donald Trump during the game: 3.5

Odds Justin Timberlake makes his entrance via:

• Zipline: 2/1

• Car: 5/1

• Motorcycle: 7/1

• Jet pack: 15/1

• Dog sled: 20/1

• Parachute: 50/1

• FIELD: 3/1

Odds to make a guest appearances during the halftime show

• T.I.: 2/1

• Jay-Z: 5/1

• Beyonce: 6/1

• Jimmy Fallon: 6/1

• Timbaland: 7/1

• Nelly Furtado: 8/1

• Rihanna: 15/1

• Drake: 20/1

• Britney Spears: 22/1

• Snoop Dogg: 25/1

• Ciara: 25/1

• Madonna: 40/1

• ‘NSYNC: 100/1

• Janet Jackson: 200/1

 

1 Comment

  • Mary K

    And this is news what a joke what about the booming economy companies build up, bonuses being handed out and much more but that’s not news this station has to be affiliated with CNN!

