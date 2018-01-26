String of Arsons Has Neighbors on Edge in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Along Sawmill Road in Washington Township, smoke still emanates from a burnt down barn that authorities say was intentionally set on fire during the early hours of Monday morning.

This is just one of seven arson cases since November at these locations that state police are investigating spanning Pine Grove, Washington and Reilly Townships.

Rashanna Daubert lives just feet away from the barn and recalls the moments leading up to that fire.

"I instantly got up and yelled to my husband, 'Call 911, there's a fire right across the street.' Because of all the trees and the mountain right here, I thought for sure that the fire was going to catch on our side of the road and it was going to get our house. I was ready to grab the cats and get out of the house," said Rashanna Daubert of Washington Township.

In nearby Pine Grove Township, a vacant house was also set on fire in early December. Neighbors say the flames were so large, the fire could be seen from up the road.

"Living in the country, we don't hear much commotion like sirens or anything going on, so it was definitely shocking that night. It was really scary," said Brandon Clark of Pine Grove Township

As smoke rises from the rubble, so too do the concerns of residents in the area, who have seen these string of arsons happen the last few months.

"They were right here, they were right across from our house and so it kinda freaks me out. I know they're only doing abandoned barns, but it's scary," said Daubert.

"It could be my house. You never know, it could be someone living in there. They're all abandoned houses, but what if it was someone, who was actually living in that house, putting their lives at risk?" said Clark.

Fire officials would not tell Newswatch 16 if the arsons are connected and have not named a person or persons of interest but say their investigation continues.