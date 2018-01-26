× Rep. Haggerty Explains Decision Not To Run

DUNMORE — Saying he’s done with public service, State Representative Kevin Haggerty tells Newswatch 16 he will finish out his term and then look for another career.

Political opponents and allies criticized Representative Haggerty for missing 300 votes, staying away from Harrisburg to be close to his children during his divorce.

Earlier this week, he said during a radio interview he was running for re-election, but on Thursday, he said he’s not.

“When I would wake up every morning, I didn’t have that real passion that I had to get here, and so it weighs on you,” said Rep. Kevin Haggerty,(D) 112th District.

Even Haggerty’s opponents called him a fierce tireless campaigner.

But his fight seems gone.

A protection from abuse order sought by his wife in June and his absence from 300 state house votes this fall took a toll on his reputation.

His wife quickly withdrew the PFA, but the state representative from Lackawanna County worried criticism of that and of the missed votes in a re-election campaign would be tough on his children.

“It wasn’t about winning anymore. It was just about my kids and making sure they feel safe and secure,” he said. “I don’t think it would be fair to continue going through these elections that are very acidic. They’re nasty.”

Haggerty hopes the nastiness of politics is behind him. He plans to serve as state representative until his term ends in December, and plans to be active fighting to eliminate property taxes for schools and to sponsor bills to help with the drug crisis.

When asked if he’ll do a better job of showing up to Harrisburg to vote, the Dunmore Democrat vows his attendance will be close to perfect, the way it was for the first half of his term.

“I was there all the time. I didn’t miss anything. I was back in the groove, and then we had a family matter,” said Haggerty. “I will be in Harrisburg because there’s not that election coming up. That was always the contentious things. And things always get ugly during those months and we’ve been beat up pretty good.”

Despite personal and professional turmoil, Haggerty says he has no regrets.

When asked if he would ever consider running for office again, Haggerty said, “I don’t think so.”

Haggerty says he’d like to make a career of working with at-risk kids. He says he has nothing lined up now.