× ‘Our Hero’ Banners to Honor Vets in Orwigsburg

ORWIGSBURG A community in Schuylkill County is starting a project to honor veterans

Orwigsburg’s VFW chapter will be hanging banners throughout the borough that will feature local veterans.

“I was really happy when the gentleman came in to talk to us about the program. It’s something that I’ve wanted to see started here in the community for several years and now we’re finally getting it,” said Kris Sadler, owner of Market Square Coffeehouse.

“I think this is an excellent idea, especially in a time when people may forget those who have served our country,” said Jan Remer-Osborn, pastor of St. John’s United Church of Christ.

The banners are similar to the ones that can be found in communities like Tamaqua.

“We do want to honor the veterans and we do want to keep people aware of veterans here that have served and we have quite a few veterans from Orwigsburg,” said Charlie Cinamella, VFW Post 2198 quartermaster.

The banners cost $175 to make. The VFW does not take any profits from them.

The banners can be purchased by anyone in the community whether they are from Orwigsburg originally or not.

The VFW is calling them “Our Hero” banners.

“There’s a lot of people in Orwigsburg here that may not be from here. They may have a family member or relative that wasn’t raised here but they would like to have it displayed here.”

The owner of Market Square Coffee House in downtown Orwigsburg can’t wait for them to go up.

“My husband is a veteran. We have several customers who are veterans and it’s very, very patriotic town.”

If you would like to purchase a banner, you can find more information in brochures available at Orwigsburg’s borough hall, Boyer’s Market and Thomas’ Pharmacy.

The hope is to have the banners up before Memorial Day.