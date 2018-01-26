Nurse Charged After Allegedly Neglecting a Patient

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP -- A nurse was charged Friday in Luzerne County after allegedly neglecting a patient who ended up dying.
Police say Kelly Levandoski worked at Guardian Elder Care near Nanticoke in 2013.
Court papers say 72-year-old Melvin Johnson died after not being checked on regularly and that emergency protocol was not followed by Levandowski.
Levandowski has not worked there since 2015.
Guardian released a statement saying the care and safety of its residents is its highest priority.
