Nurse Charged After Allegedly Neglecting a Patient

Posted 4:40 pm, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:23PM, January 26, 2018

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP -- A nurse was charged Friday in Luzerne County after allegedly neglecting a patient who ended up dying.

Police say Kelly Levandoski worked at Guardian Elder Care near Nanticoke in 2013.

Court papers say 72-year-old Melvin Johnson died after not being checked on regularly and that emergency protocol was not followed by Levandowski.

Levandowski has not worked there since 2015.

Guardian released a statement saying the care and safety of its residents is its highest priority.

 

