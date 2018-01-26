Nurse Charged After Allegedly Neglecting a Patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP -- A nurse was charged Friday in Luzerne County after allegedly neglecting a patient who ended up dying.

Police say Kelly Levandoski worked at Guardian Elder Care near Nanticoke in 2013.

Court papers say 72-year-old Melvin Johnson died after not being checked on regularly and that emergency protocol was not followed by Levandowski.

Levandowski has not worked there since 2015.

Guardian released a statement saying the care and safety of its residents is its highest priority.