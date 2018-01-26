× Monroe County Grandmother Lays the Smack Down on Her Bucket List

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — A grandmother from Monroe County got to scratch one event off her bucket list Friday evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Luzerne County.

Mary Wolbert’s bucket list included going to see a live WWE event and her grandson helped to make that possible for the 93-year-old.

Wolbert’s grandson reached out to officials at the Mohegan Sun Arena and told them about his grandmother’s bucket list.

In turn, they gave Wolbert complimentary tickets to see WWE live on Friday night.

Wolbert’s family told her they were picking her up to take her to bingo, instead they headed to see the WWE event.

“They told me I was going to bingo and that’s what I expected but this is better than bingo! I can get more excited over this then I can bingo,” said Mary Wolbert, East Stroudsburg.

Wolbert says a trip to Australia is also on her bucket list.