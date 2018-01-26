Best known for giving up the game winning hit to Joe Carter in-game six of the 1993 World Series-Mitch "Wild Thing" Williams made a stop in Williamsport at their annual Hot Stove Dinner. Williams led the Phillies to the World Series in "93 with 43 saves that year and had the final out to defeat the Atlanta Braves and win the NLCS. The Phillies would lose 4-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993. This is the 25th anniversary of that great Phillies team.
Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams Makes Stop In Williamsport
