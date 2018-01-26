Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Local Philadelphia Eagles Fans Flocking to the Super Bowl

Posted 6:51 pm, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 06:50PM, January 26, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Beau Allen #94 and Chris Long #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates their teams win while wearing a dog masks over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — In just over a week, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

And while many of us will be enjoying the game from home, some lucky folks from our area will be watching it in person.

Paulson National Tours in the Wilkes-Barre area has booked Eagles fans trips to Minneapolis for next week’s game.

Greg Paulson tells Newswatch 16, he’s sold a number of travel packages but the sky-high ticket prices are scaring off some fans from attending.

“They’re very excited then when they hear the prices they’re a little off-struck. So a lot of them, you know, a few packages like I said but a lot of people are just staying home I think and watching it on the TV,” said Paulson.

Paulson says his cheapest travel package that includes tickets is going for about $6,000.

 

