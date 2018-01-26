Gabe Sinicropi Talks Cutters And The MLB Little League Classic Part 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vice-President/Marketing of the Williamsport Crosscutters Gabe Sinicropi is looking forward to another outstanding 2018 "A" short season of baseball at BB&T Ballpark at Bowman Field in Williamsport. Manager Pat Borders returns for a 3rd season and the MLB Little League Classic that went so well with the Pirates and Cardinals returns in 2018 this time with the Phillies and the Mets playing on Sunday night August 19th.