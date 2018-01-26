Check River, Stream Levels Near You

First Look: The Philadelphia Auto Show

Posted 2:49 am, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 02:48AM, January 26, 2018

One of America’s largest car shows is just a short drive from our area.

The Philadelphia Auto Show gets underway this weekend.  This type of event got its start in 1902.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey provided a first look at the event Friday morning from the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

The auto show starts tomorrow, Saturday, January 27 and runs through Sunday, February 4 .

Ryan spotlighted the show’s latest and greatest new vehicles for 2018 and 2019 along with answering some of your Facebook questions about the event.

For showtimes & ticket information, click here!

To see a list of the “featured cars” at this year’s show, head to this link. 

For answers to “frequently asked questions” about the event, head here!

