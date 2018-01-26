× First Look: The Philadelphia Auto Show

One of America’s largest car shows is just a short drive from our area.

The Philadelphia Auto Show gets underway this weekend. This type of event got its start in 1902.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey provided a first look at the event Friday morning from the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

The auto show starts tomorrow, Saturday, January 27 and runs through Sunday, February 4 .

Ryan spotlighted the show’s latest and greatest new vehicles for 2018 and 2019 along with answering some of your Facebook questions about the event.

