Early Bird Sports Expo Draws Large Crowd

BLOOMSBURG -- For four days, part of the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds is transformed into an outdoor lover's dream. Just ask anyone walking around here.

"Hunt, fish, kayak, camp," Tom Dorman said.

The Early Bird Sports Expo is in its 30th year.

"We get a couple of guys together, my friends and my wife, and we all come up," Dave Eckert said.

In addition to buying things and booking trips, the expo is educational.

"How to do outdoor things and how to keep the hunting and fishing going in the state of Pennsylvania," Bethany Broadt said.

It's not just things to see at the outdoor show, there are also things to do, like archery.

Tim Frey of "Drop Tine Archery" in Allenwood let me try my skills with a bow and arrow.

"We have five stations down here. You shoot four arrows from each station, anywhere from 20 to 40 yards on the targets," Frey said.

Frey is one of more than 100 vendors at the expo.

"We sell products. We've got all our new products with us right now," Frey said.

In addition to archery, you can watch dog demonstrations. These German Short Haired Pointers are hunting dogs. They show their skills several times a day. And if you want to learn about fly fishing, there are demonstrations all weekend.

The Early Bird Sports Expo runs through Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.