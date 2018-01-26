× DEP: Avoca Flood Control Not Working Properly

AVOCA — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says the flooding in Avoca earlier this week was caused by a flood-control project not working properly.

A business that was devastated by the flooding is now picking up the pieces.

Inside Litzy’s Lounge near the York Avenue bridge over Mill Creek in Avoca are destroyed floor tiles and a basement devastated by flooding.

The owner of the bar says it won’t be open for weeks.

“I have no business, no money, and so I need something done, too. I don’t think anyone should suffer like this when it was supposed to be fixed,” the owner said.

Litzy’s owner did not want to face the cameras as she explained all the damage because of the flooding. In business for 20 years, the owner says she’s never seen anything like this.

“This is crazy. I am out of business. I am freezing, no business, like, how do I live?”

A statement released by the DEP probably won’t make the owner feel any better.

“Due to heavy rain and ice buildup in Mill Creek over the past few weeks near the York Avenue bridge, certain areas of the borough flooded. DEP has determined that the existing flood control project along Mill Creek, which was constructed in 2000, is not functioning as originally intended.”

Tom Decker lives above Litzy’s Lounge and tells Newswatch 16 the flooding from Mill Creek turned the parking lot into a lake.

“It just shocks you that’s all, but then in a matter of a half hour when they were playing with that out there, then it just flooded everything,” Decker said.

Officials from the DEP tell Newswatch 16 they plan to try to modify the existing flood control barriers to better protect the borough of Avoca.

We’re told that project is already underway.