16 To The Rescue: Piper and Buck

MILLVILLE -- In this week's 16 To The Rescue, we are featuring two animals in need of forever homes.

If you have a soft spot for seniors, Piper, a 13-year-old lab mix located at the Animal Resource Center of Bloomsburg, might be for you.

"She's great with all people, kids of all ages, adults of all ages, gentle around everybody," said Carrie Recla, an employee at Animal Resource Center.

Recla says that despite her age, Piper has tons of energy. They even have a nickname for her.

"She is like 13 going on 3, a lot of love to give, 'Hyper Piper' but she calms down, relaxes on the couch, is a huge love bug, snuggle bug, everything you want in a dog. Listens well and she is motivated, really just motivated with your attention, that's all she really wants."

Piper gets along with other dogs but would do best in a home as the one and only pooch.

"Just because in her home of 12 to 13 years, she didn't have to share that attention of another human, doesn't mean she couldn't learn."

She also loves to play ball and can snuggle like a champ. Workers just want someone who will open their hearts to this sweet and gentle soul.

"She will give you the best love and attention, even though it's only for a short amount of time. If we could find that right person that could give her a good home for who knows how much longer she has. If you look at her personality and the spunk she has, she could live for another 10 years, we never know."

A bonus with Piper is she gets along great with cats including 4-year-old Buck. He's also a resident here and is looking for a home.

"He has FIV, feline immunodeficiency virus, which is basically the cat version of HIV, which means over time, the virus compromises his immune system," said Brenny Beagle, Animal Resource Center worker.

Beagle says there are a lot of misconceptions about FIV, including having to keep the cat separated from other felines in your home.

"If the cat is in the home with another cat and the cat is calm and won't get into fights, it's perfectly fine because it's only passed around through deep bite wounds not communally through water dishes or anything like that."

Buck currently doesn't take any medications and workers tell me with the proper care, he can live a long and healthy life.

Click here if you are interested in adopting Piper or Buck.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com