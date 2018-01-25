Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Woman Charged with Sex Assault on Teenage Boy

Posted 11:33 am, January 25, 2018, by , Updated at 11:36AM, January 25, 2018

ASHLEY — A woman is charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Luzerne County.

Police say Kala Fuller, 25, of Ashley, allegedly assaulted the teen at her home in June.

Fuller is also charged with providing alcohol to a minor and tampering with evidence. She is out on bail.

