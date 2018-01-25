Woman Charged with Sex Assault on Teenage Boy
ASHLEY — A woman is charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Luzerne County.
Police say Kala Fuller, 25, of Ashley, allegedly assaulted the teen at her home in June.
Fuller is also charged with providing alcohol to a minor and tampering with evidence. She is out on bail.
UGGG
How old is the minor??? If over 16 these guys know what they’re getting into and consent to sex…just because she’s 25 doesn’t mean she sexually assaulted anyone. Sorry but these guys are of sound mind with sex being on their minds often. Now, if the boy was under 16 or 17 I see that as definately being a minor and disgusting.
WAYNE S
A Female sandusky type?