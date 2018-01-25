× Vince McMahon Announces Return of XFL in 2020

NEW YORK — Is it time for the XFL to make a comeback? According to an announcement Thursday afternoon by WWE founder and chairman Vince McMahon – Yes.

The name will be the same as the failed 2001 league, but it won’t rely gimmicks, McMahon said.

According to McMahon, he is the sole funding source of the estimated $100 million initial cost for the league, which is slated to begin in January 2020.

“I wanted to do this since the day we stopped the other one,” McMahon told ESPN. “A chance to do it with no partners, strictly funded by me, which would allow me to look in the mirror and say, ‘You were the one who screwed this up,’ or ‘You made this thing a success.'”