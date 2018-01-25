× Thousands Gather to Remember Slain U.S. Marshal

HERSHEY — Thousands of law enforcement officers from all over the country gathered in Hershey Thursday to pay their respects to Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill, who was killed in the line of duty last week in Harrisburg.

The memorial service was held at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Before the service, a motorcade of over 100 vehicles escorted the fallen officer who grew up in Union County.

With lights flashing, around 100 law enforcement officers rode on motorcycles and in patrol cars to Hershey. They escorted the body of 45-year-old Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill to the Giant Center in Hershey.

Dep. Hill was shot and killed last week while trying to serve a warrant in Harrisburg. Hill was born and raised in Allenwood and graduated from Warrior Run High School.

Thousands of law enforcement officers from all over the country came to the Giant Center to pay their respects. The service had prayer readings, songs, and speakers.

It wasn’t just law enforcement officers who were there. Others came to pay their respects.

The Guardian Knights Motorcycle Club out of Harrisburg includes men and women of law enforcement and military backgrounds. The group held flags and stood along Route 39 as the motorcade passed by.

People in Hershey are paying respect to Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Hill @WNEP pic.twitter.com/qEjjkFWlyK — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) January 25, 2018

“It’s the least we can do as a law enforcement motorcycle club to come and pay our respects and be respectful to him and let his family know that what he did was a good and noble thing,” said member Tom Waller.

The family held a private memorial service Wednesday night in Harrisburg. Hill has a wife and two children and a lot of loved ones in Union County.