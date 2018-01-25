Teen Charged in Deadly Shooting in Northumberland County
COAL TOWNSHIP — A teenager is under arrest after a deadly shooting in Northumberland County.
The coroner was called after gunfire on in the 900 block of West Pine Street near Shamokin around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Authorities say someone was shot in the stomach during a drug deal.
Sabian Ebersole, 17, was arraigned on homicide charges Thursday morning.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim in Northumberland County.
