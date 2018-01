× Scranton Expressway Closures Scheduled for Pothole Repairs

SCRANTON — Drivers who use the Central Scranton Expressway should plan for a detour on Friday.

The outbound lanes are scheduled to close from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for pothole repairs.

PennDOT says to expect rolling roadblocks on the inbound lanes as well while work is done.