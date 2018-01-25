New Flights Listed for AVP Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- There are new options planned for travelers flying out of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

American Airlines announced Thursday morning it is adding four new daily flights.

Starting in April, there will be daily flights to Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Travelers will also be able to hop a daily flight to Chicago starting in June.

Airport officials say they also set a new record in 2017 for the number of people using the airport in Luzerne County.

You can check your flight status in real time at WNEP Flight Tracker.