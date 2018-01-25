New Flights Listed for AVP Airport

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- There are new options planned for travelers flying out of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.
American Airlines announced Thursday morning it is adding four new daily flights.
Starting in April, there will be daily flights to Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.
Travelers will also be able to hop a daily flight to Chicago starting in June.
Airport officials say they also set a new record in 2017 for the number of people using the airport in Luzerne County.
You can check your flight status in real time at WNEP Flight Tracker.
FAA
There’s an airport in the area?
Frank Rizzo
Don’t they mean additional? There are current daily flights to each of these locations , multiple throughout the day.
SMDH
Why did Allegiant leave Scranton? The flights to Orlando/Sanford and Clearwater/St. Pete were ALWAYS full. Airline business decisions are made on the number of passengers and profitability. Since Allegiant set the price and all of the flights are full—how can they not be profitable unless AVP jacked up their cost to the airline to use the airport. Flights remain in Lehigh Valley and they, too, and these are also full and the prices are pretty much in line with what they were for Scranton Wilkes-Barre. Something doesn ‘t add up in this equation and no one seems to have an answer. What a loss—these were awesome travel options; direct and relatively inexpensive with no layovers in Philly, Atlanta, Newark, or Charlotte.
latc
how about to ORLANDO ……..AVP/Allegiant no longer has flight to ORLANDO….. on folks!!!!!