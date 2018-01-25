× Mystery Gambler Places Multi-million Dollar Bet on Eagles

LAS VEGAS — Someone out there really loves the Philadelphia Eagles, the odds, or both because they just placed a multi-million dollar bet on the Vegas underdogs.

MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood wouldn’t reveal the exact amount, but did confirm the bet to ESPN.

The bet is now one of the largest reported bets in recent years in Nevada.

Rood said he had dealt with the customer before, but refused to provide any further details, according to ABC News.

In addition to the multi-million dollar bet, Rood said he had taken a couple of six-figure wagers and several five-figure bets ranging from $10,000 up to $80,000. He said the majority of the larger bets had been on New England, but some were placed on the Eagles as well.