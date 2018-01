TOWANDA — A jury in Bradford County convicted a man of child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Boyd Andrus faces a maximum of 19 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Andrus left his 6-year-old child on the side of a rural road near Towanda last August. The child went to a nearby home for help.

Police found Andrus a short time later, naked in a field with his 1-year-old son.

The toddler was flown to the hospital with head injuries.