Pro boxer Jimmy Kelleher who trains in Scranton will get back into the ring on Saturday March 3rd at Genetti's in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Kelleher is coming off a hand injury that limited his training and fighting, but Jimmy is back and training harder than ever. He's also pulling double duty working and spending time training with the Marine Corps Reserves.
Jimmy Kelleher Gets Back Into The Ring On March 3rd
