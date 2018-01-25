Jersey Shore Area Considers Closing Two Elementary Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY SHORE -- Budget woes could force the closure of two elementary schools in Lycoming County.

Officials with Jersey Shore Area School District discussed a proposal Thursday night to close Avis Elementary. Another meeting is scheduled for Friday on the future of Salladasburg Elementary.

Classes from both schools would be consolidated at another location.

Students kindergarten through second grade would attend that elementary school. Grades three through six would make up the middle school, and grades seven through 12 would make up the high school.

"That means too many grades with younger kids and older kids in a high school setting. It means poor education at our younger levels, less individualized teaching, less focus from teachers to students, and I don't think it's going to be a fix for the district," said Jason Schrack of Avis.

School officials say they plan to do more studies before making a decision.

A decision isn't expected for about three months, but parents who spoke Thursday night said they're worried their kids won't get the same education due to packed classrooms. Another concern parents have is that students would have to travel farther just to get to school.