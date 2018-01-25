Haggerty Not Running for Re-election
DUNMORE — A controversial state lawmaker from Lackawanna County says he will not run for re-election.
Democrat Kevin Haggerty represents Pennsylvania’s 112th District. He has been criticized by fellow lawmakers for missing more than 300 votes since July.
He returned to work in Harrisburg earlier this week.
Haggerty told Newswatch 16 the reason for his absence in Harrisburg was to be closer to his young children while he was going through a divorce.
Haggerty’s seat in the state house is up for re-election this year.
1 Comment
Deb Payson
I guess he will continue to collect his pay even though he has not and apparently will not earn it. Taxpayers, as employers of elected, consistently suffer. I wish there were a speedier method of addressing poor work results of those we elect, like most employers have. Parents going thru a divorce and parents of children suffering from cancer would surely have liked to be home and get paid. They are not as privileged as those whose salaries they pay.