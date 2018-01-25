× Haggerty Not Running for Re-election

DUNMORE — A controversial state lawmaker from Lackawanna County says he will not run for re-election.

Democrat Kevin Haggerty represents Pennsylvania’s 112th District. He has been criticized by fellow lawmakers for missing more than 300 votes since July.

He returned to work in Harrisburg earlier this week.

Haggerty told Newswatch 16 the reason for his absence in Harrisburg was to be closer to his young children while he was going through a divorce.

Haggerty’s seat in the state house is up for re-election this year.