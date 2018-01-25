Gaige Garcia Reflects On Southern Columbia’s Wrestling Win On Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern Columbia defeated Muncy 36-32 on Tuesday in a high-school wrestling dual match in Lycoming County. Gaige Garcia got things going at 170lbs with a fall then followed up by a fall from teammate Anthony Scicchitano for the 21-9 lead. At 106lbs Jacob Blair the Muncy sophomore picked up 6 big points to climb back into the match trailing 27-26. Mario Barberio followed with his own pin and another 6 points and the 32-27 lead. Patrick Edmondson the Southern freshman picked up a 4-2 win at 120 and then Jaret Lane added a fall at 126 for the 36-32 win.