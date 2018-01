× Former Automotive Instructor Pleads Guilty to Indecent Assault Charges

SCRANTON — A former automotive instructor at Career Technology Center in Lackawanna County pleaded guilty Thursday to 11 counts of indecent assault.

Richard Humphrey was first charged in May when seven boys, ages 16 to 18, accused him of sexual assault.

After that, four more students came forward with similar allegations.

Humphrey has been suspended since his arrest in May.