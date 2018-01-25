× Energy-Saving Apartments for Seniors

SALEM TOWNSHIP — A brand new apartment complex for senior citizens in Wayne County had its official grand opening on Thursday.

With the cutting of the ribbon, the grand opening of the Hamlin Heights senior housing development in Salem Township was underway.

The two-story, 40-room facility near Lake Ariel has been in the works since 2011.

The project cost over $9 million, which was made possible with an award of federal low-income housing tax credits and a loan from the state.

During construction, a key focus for architects was building a facility that was energy efficient.

“The insulation packages of the exterior of the building, the roof insulation, the windows that we put in, the appliances, basically everything that goes into this building is helping to drive those energy costs down,” said Mike Kearney, Monarch Management Group.

“At Hamlin Heights, we have 40 units, 36 one-bedrooms and four two-bedrooms,” said Brandon Johnson, Monarch Development Group. “We’ve got extensive cabinets and energy star appliances in the kitchen, low-flow fixtures, plenty of outlets, plenty of storage.”

“All of the units are called ‘visitable’ which means a person with physical disabilities can come and visit you and feel comfortable,” Johnson added.

Folks have been living there since December. Given the amenities, one resident says she’s the happiest she’s ever been living at Hamlin Heights.

“I’ve got peace of mind here. I don’t have the worry of a big home anymore. I don’t have to worry about accidents of going down my hill,” Elizabeth Sullivan said. “Everything is so easy to take care. It’s a small apartment, but everything is so perfect for me.”

Get more information on Hamlin Heights here.